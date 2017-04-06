BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6 Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret :
* Said on Wednesday that it divests all stake in Adeo Bilisim to current shareholders and to its legal entity
* Sells 51 percent of the unit at total of 6.0 million lira ($1.62 million)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment