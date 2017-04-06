April 6 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:

* Said on Wednesday that on April 7 the exchange of part of the 300.0 million euro notes due April 6, 2023 will be carried out for 194.3 million euros ($207.4 million)corresponding to 1,943 notes, of the existing DIA issuance 500.0 million euro notes due July 2019, which Societe Generale has accepted to acquire

* Once the exchange has been carried out, the acquired notes will be redeemed and cancelled

* As a result, the number of outstanding notes in issue of the existing issue will be 3,057, having a total face value of 305.7 million euros

