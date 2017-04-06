April 6 Distribuidora Internacional de
Alimentacion SA:
* Said on Wednesday that on April 7 the exchange of part of
the 300.0 million euro notes due April 6, 2023 will be carried
out for 194.3 million euros ($207.4 million)corresponding to
1,943 notes, of the existing DIA issuance 500.0 million euro
notes due July 2019, which Societe Generale has accepted to
acquire
* Once the exchange has been carried out, the acquired notes
will be redeemed and cancelled
* As a result, the number of outstanding notes in issue of
the existing issue will be 3,057, having a total face value of
305.7 million euros
