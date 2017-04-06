April 6Ambromobiliare SpA:
* Said on Wednesday that Giovanni Natali resigned from the
board of directors of Ambromobiliare, where he held the position
of CEO
* Decided to propose Giovanni Natali as chairman of 4AIM
SICAF SpA at the shareholders' meeting scheduled for
April 7
* The candidacy of Giovanni Natali as chairman of 4AIM SICAF
to be considered by Ambromobiliare after resignation of
Gianluigi Costanzo from the position of chairman on March 15
