April 6Ambromobiliare SpA:

* Said on Wednesday that Giovanni Natali resigned from the board of directors of Ambromobiliare, where he held the position of CEO

* Decided to propose Giovanni Natali as chairman of 4AIM SICAF SpA at the shareholders' meeting scheduled for April 7

* The candidacy of Giovanni Natali as chairman of 4AIM SICAF to be considered by Ambromobiliare after resignation of Gianluigi Costanzo from the position of chairman on March 15

