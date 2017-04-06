April 6Softmatic AG:

* Said on Wednesday had been informed by its main shareholder LIVIA Corporate Development SE ("LIVIA") that the shareholders of AlzChem AG intend to merge AlzChem AG to Softmatic AG against the granting of new shares in Softmatic AG

* Final decision on the contribution of AlzChem AG to Softmatic AG by way of a merger with a capital increase will be up to Annual General Meeting of Softmatic AG and the shareholders of AlzChem AG

