April 6 PHOTOCURE ASA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY WOULD ASSESS FURTHER STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ITS NON-UROLOGY ASSETS, CEVIRA AND VISONAC, IN PARALLEL WITH ONGOING PARTNER SEARCH

* SAID WOULD FOCUS ON ITS UROLOGY FRANCHISE AND ITS CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO DRIVING GROWTH, PARTICULARLY IN THE UNITED STATES

* REMAINING DEVELOPMENT RISK IS EXPRESSED AS A CONCERN FOR ESTABLISHING AN OPTIMAL PARTNERSHIP FOR CEVIRA, WHILE THE CURRENT COMBINATION OF DRUG AND DEVICE IS AN EXPRESSED COMMERCIAL CONCERN FOR VISONAC

* HAS AN AMBITION TO QUADRUPLE THE U.S. REVENUES TO USD 15 MILLION BY 2020

