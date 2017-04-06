April 6 Erne Ventures SA:
* Said on Wednesday that its signed a letter of intent (LoI)
and acquired shares in Fat Dog Games
* Under the agreement the company to invest 1 million zlotys
($251,686) and eventually reach 50 pct stake in Fat Dog Games
* The company also declared that within the next two years
level of investment in Fat Dog Games will reach 5 million zlotys
* It also plans within that period to transform Fat Dog
Games into a joint stock company and list it on a stock exchange
* Until now Fat Dog Games was a producer and publisher of
its own games, as a result of the investment Fat Dog Games is
also to finance independent game development teams
($1 = 3.9732 zlotys)
