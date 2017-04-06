BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
April 6 Orbis SA:
* Said on Wednesday that the price for the 100 pct stake in 5 Hotel Kft has been changed to 65.9 million euros net ($70.28 million)
* In Nov. the company said the unit would buy the stake for 64.3 mln euros
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 230 million yuan in total, for funding acquisition and projects