April 6 (Reuters) - ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY 33.7 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS, EQUIVALENT TO ABOUT 64 PCT OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE, HAS BEEN RAISED

* THROUGH THE RIGHTS ISSUE, 802,213 SHARES ARE ISSUED AND ONCOLOGY VENTURE WILL THUS BE PROVIDED ABOUT 33.7 MILLION CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* ISSUE COSTS AMOUNTED TO ABOUT 2.1 MILLION CROWNS

Source text: bit.ly/2nHeogz

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)