April 6 (Reuters) - ZENERGY AB:

* WALLENSTAM AB INTENDS CHOOSE ZENERGY'S SMART MODULAR HOUSING FOT CONSTRUCTION AT LACKAREBÄCKSMOTET IN MÖLNDAL

* LETTER OF INTENT IS VALUED AT ABOUT 28 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS FOR ZENERGY

* PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN AS SOON AS AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN THE PARTIES

* PLANNED PROJECT START IS Q3 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2ng1niG

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)