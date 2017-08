April 6 (Reuters) - BRAINCOOL AB (PUBL):

* DECIDES TO CARRY OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 11,706,064 SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF 5.00 CROWNS PER SHARE

* DECISION IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* FULLY SUBSCRIBED RIGHTS ISSUE PROVIDES BRAINCOOL WITH PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 58.5 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM MAY 15 TO MAY 29, 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2o10TtI

