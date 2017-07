July 19 (Reuters) - CSP INTERNATIONAL FASHION GROUP SPA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE FINAL PRICE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF PEROFIL FASHION SRL WAS 8.1 MILLION EUROS

* THE PRICE WAS PAID FOR 4.7 MLN EUROS USING LIQUIDITY FROM MEDIUM-/LONG-TERM CREDIT LINES AVAILABLE AT DEC 31, 2016

* THE REMAINING 3.4 MLN EUROS OF THE PRICE WAS PAID BY ASSUMING LIABILITIES

