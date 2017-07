July 18 (Reuters) - BIMEKS BILGI ISLEM VE DIS TICARET AS :

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT IS WORKING ON VARIOUS SOLUTION ALTERNATIVES TO BRING BACK THE COMPANY TO ITS OLD CAPACITIES

* NEGOTIATIONS FOR DEBT RESTRUCTURING BEGAN, THE EXISTING INTEREST RATES WON'T BE CHANGED

