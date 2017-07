July 19 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT KBC TOWARZYSTWO FUNDUSZY INWESTYCYJNYCH SA DEMANDS IMMEDIATE REDEMPTION OF 680 BONDS ISSUED BY COMPANY OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 6.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ON JULY 7 COMPANY INFORMED THAT NEGOTIATIONS WITH BANKS AND SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT BONDS REDEMPTION WILL TAKE TWO WEEKS Source text on Eikon:

