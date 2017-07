BRIEF-Pricing of SPO of Bank Saint Petersburg is scheduled for July 28-Source

July 19 (Reuters) -

* PRICING OF SPO OF BANK SAINT PETERSBURG IS SCHEDULED FOR JULY 28, SOURCE CLOSE TO PLACEMENT SAID REUTERS

* THE BANK BEGAN SECONDARY PLACEMENT OF UP TO 60 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES YESTERDAY

* SHAREHOLDERS INTEND TO PARTICIPATE IN PLACEMENT IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN THE EXISTING STAKE OF 52 PERCENT

* SHAREHOLDERS REGISTERED IN THE REGISTER BEFORE MAY 31 MAY TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE PREEMPTIVE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF SHARES, WHICH STARTED YESTERDAY

* the Placement Is Organized by Renaissance Capital

Further company coverage: (Written by Olga Popova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)