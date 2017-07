July 24 (Reuters) - BIOSILU HEALTHCARE AG:

* Said on Friday Fy 2016 Revenue Eur 8,371

* Fy Net Loss Eur 1.0 Mln vs Eur 1.5 Mln Yr Ago

* IN FY 2017, COMPANY GENERATED A PROVISIONAL LOSS OF EUR 230,000 BY END OF MAY

