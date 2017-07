July 25 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON MONDAY TRANSFERS ON LOAN PLAYER LEONARDO RUIZ TO BOAVISTA SAD FOR ONE SEASON

* TRANSFERS ON LOAN PLAYER RYAN GAULD TO DESPORTIVO DAS AVES FOR ONE SEASON

Source text: bit.ly/2vEbG0B ; bit.ly/2v1L6kN

