UPDATE 2-Greece on track for five-year benchmark sale

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - Greece has attracted over €5.5bn indications of interest for a five-year benchmark and opened books at 4.75% area, tighter than initial price thoughts of 4.875% area.

The Hellenic Republic is rated Caa2/B-/CCC/CCCH and is marketing the new issue, its first public bond offering in three years, in conjunction with a liability management exercise.

It is inviting holders of its 4.75% April 2019s to tender their notes at 102.60 plus accrued interest. Holders can submit orders for the new notes. The €5.5bn IoI total covers both new issue and switch orders.

"That is where we thought they should start marketing the new paper," said one syndicate manager not involved in the deal at the IPT stage.

"I would guess they may squeeze it to four and five eighths," he said.

That would be only marginally lower than the coupon on the April 2019s, but the sovereign is keen to re-establish itself in the capital markets before the end of its bailout programme in August 2018.

Greece hired Rothschild this year and agreed to pay the sovereign restructuring advisory firm a success fee of €1.5m if it succeeds in returning to the market with a new bond of at least a two-year maturity, and another €1.5m after a second bond.

The new issue is expected to price later today via joint lead managers BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC. According to the bond documentation these six will receive commission of €1.5m and an additional discretionary fee of €150k each.

When Greece last issued in 2014 it sold €3bn of the April 2019s and followed up with a €1.5bn three-year that matured in July this year. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos in Athens,; writing by by Alex Chambers, editing by Julian Baker)