2 hours ago
IOIs for Greece's five-year euro bond over €5.5bn - lead
July 25, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 2 hours ago

IOIs for Greece's five-year euro bond over €5.5bn - lead

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - Indications of interest for Greece's five-year euro benchmark bond sale are over €5.5bn, according to a lead.

That includes orders for the new issue as well as interest from holders of Greece's 4.75% April 2019s, who have been invited to tender their notes for cash at 102.60 plus accrued.

Greece, rated Caa2/B-/CCC/CCCH, has set guidance at 4.75% area. It started taking indications of interest at 4.875% area earlier on Tuesday morning.

The bond is expected to price later today via joint lead managers BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill)

