July 26 (Reuters) - IMMOVARIA REAL ESTATE AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY MAIN SHAREHOLDER OF IMMOVARIA REAL ESTATE AG, AXTMANN HOLDING AG, HAD APPLIED FOR NEXT AGM

* for Liquidation of the Company

* IT IS INTENDED TO ADD THIS AGENDA ITEM TO THE AGENDA OF THE

* Next Annual General Meeting

