LAGOS, July 26 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks surged 3.4 percent on Wednesday to a 32-month high on improving sentiment after most listed firms announced increases in half-year earnings, traders said.

The main share index rose for the third straight day, nearing the 37,000 point index level last reached in November 2014. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)