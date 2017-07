BRIEF-Starrag Group H1 net profit up at CHF 6.4 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - STARRAG GROUP HOLDING AG:

* H1 NET PROFIT CLIMBS TO CHF 6.4 MILLION OR 3.2 PERCENT OF SALES, PLUS 133%

* H1 ORDER INTAKE DOWN 39% TO CHF 142 MILLION FROM PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD, 5% DECLINE IN LOCAL CURRENCY OVER THE PRECEDING 12-MONTH PERIOD

* ORDER BACKLOG FOR NEW MACHINES AMOUNTED TO CHF 284 MILLION AT THE END OF JUNE 2017, VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED FROM THE LEVEL REPORTED A YEAR AGO

* Sales Advance 10% to Chf 202 Million

* FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE, STARRAG GROUP BASICALLY CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE GIVEN IN MARCH

Source text - bit.ly/2tLJ4oU

