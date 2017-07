July 27 (Reuters) - CAIXA ECONOMICA MONTEPIO GERAL :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY H1 NET PROFIT 13 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 67.6 MLN EUROS YR AGO

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 143.3 MLN EUROS VS 111.7 MLN EUROS YR AGO

* CET 1 RATIO 'PHASING-IN' 12.6 PCT AT END-JUNE VS 10.4 PCT AT END-DEC. 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2vKWeQh

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)