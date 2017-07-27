FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum confirms target of 3 bln euro PIR inflows in 2017 - CEO
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Senate mulls bare-bones bill
Healthcare Debate
Senate mulls bare-bones bill
Trump could seek 'tougher' sanctions
Russia
Trump could seek 'tougher' sanctions
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 5:21 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum confirms target of 3 bln euro PIR inflows in 2017 - CEO

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum CEO Massimo Doris told Reuters:

* Individual Saving Plans (PIR) inflows in July reached 1.5 bln euros

* Confirms target of 3 bln euros in PIR inflows in 2017

* Bank is not interested in buying asset management companies (SGR)

* Performance fees in July were "so so", were affected by USD weakness

* Confirms target of record mutual funds inflows of more than 4.7 bln euros in 2017

* Confirms 2017 guidance for costs (2.5-3 pct), interest margin (-20 pct in 2017, flat in 2018) and dividend (EUR 0.30/shr, considered a "floor")

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.