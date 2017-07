July 28 (Reuters) - EBC SOLICITORS SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO SELL PART OF COMPANY PROVIDING SERVICES OF AUTHORIZED ADVISER

* Sale Price Will Be Not Less Than 1.0 Mln Zlotys

* IN JUNE COMPANY INFORMED THAT THE PRICE FOR SALE WILL NOT BE LOWER THAN 0.9 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text on Eikon:

