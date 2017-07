July 28 (Reuters) - LES NOUVEAUX CONSTRUCTEURS SA:

* Reported on Thursday h1 Revenue Up 40% at Eur 368.3 Mln

* ORDER BACKLOG AT JUNE 30 EUR 1.23 BLN VS EUR 1.15 BLN AT DEC. 31, 2016

