BRIEF-Basic Net unit acquires Sebago brand from Wolverine World Wide

* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED THE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE SEBAGO BRAND FROM THE AMERICAN COMPANY WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE

* INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FOR THE SEBAGO TRADEMARKS AND RELATED ASSETS HAVE BEEN ACQUIRED BY TOS SRL, A COMPANY FULLY OWNED BY THE BASICNET GROUP, FOR USD 14.25 MILLION

* THE OPERATION HAS BEEN FUNDED THROUGH A EUR 13 MILLION LOAN GRANTED BY MPS CAPITAL SERVICES BANCA PER LE IMPRESE SPA

