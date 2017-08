Aug 3 (Reuters) - NETIA SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q2 REVENUE WAS 361.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 386.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 15.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 20.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 12.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* q2 Adjusted Ebitda Was 97.4 Million Zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)