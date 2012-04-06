FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
#Market News
April 6, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 6 years ago

REUTERS WORLD NEWS OUTLOOK

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some of the main world news events expected in the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.

- - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the White House Forum on “Women in the Economy”. ** VATICAN CITY - Pope Benedict leads the celebration of the Passion of the Lord on Good Friday. ** ASTANA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kazakhstan.

- - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 7 ** VATICAN CITY - Pope Benedict leads prayer on Easter eve.

NINGBO, China - Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba holds annual tri-lateral meeting with his Chinese and South Korean counterparts (to April 8).

- - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 8

SOUTH OSSETIA - Presidential run-off elections in break-away region of Georgia.

NEW DELHI - Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari visits India and meets with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

JERUSALEM/ WEST BANK - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti visits Israel and Palestinian territories (to April 9).

BEIJING - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to visit China (to April 11). ** VATICAN CITY - Pope Benedict celebrates Easter Mass and gives his blessing to the city and the world (Urbe et Orbe).

- - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 9

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama holds a meeting with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. ** WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama hosts the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. ** JERUSALEM - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti to hold a news conference. ** HELSINKI - Indian Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh to visit Finland (to April 11).

- - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 10

TOKYO - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Japan (to April 11) and meets Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting.

DAMASCUS - Deadline for Syria Government to partially implement peace plan of Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League special envoy to Syria.

MOSCOW - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem visits Russia.

- - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11 ** WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting (to April 12). ** TEHRAN - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan visits Iran for talks with senior officials on Syria.

SOUTH KOREA - Parliamentary elections.

TOKYO - Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa to visit Japan (to April 13).

PARIS - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin and Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse to present the government’s multi-year budget plans to the Senate (1400). ** HAVANA - Mexico’s President Felipe Calderon to visit Cuba.

PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special party conference.

- - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 12 ** PORT-AU-PRINCE - Mexico’s President Felipe Calderon to visit to Haiti.

- - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

ISTANBUL/BAGHDAD (VENUE TBC) - Iran and six world powers expected to meet (to April 14), for a round of talks over Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme.

PYONGYANG - North Korea to hold a special parliamentary session during which the reclusive country’s new young leader, Kim Jong-un, is expected to be given a top title aimed at consolidating his grip on power.

- - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to April 15).

