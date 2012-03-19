FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.bank to offer new FX instrument - report
March 19, 2012

Polish c.bank to offer new FX instrument - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank will offer a new instrument soon aimed at helping lenders finance their foreign currency loan portfolios, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the bank’s governor Marek Belka on Monday as saying.

Poland has around 523.5 billion zlotys ($167.20 bln) worth of foreign currency loans, including nearly 191 billion zlotys in mortgages, according to the coutry’s financial markets watchdog KNF. ($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Kim Coghill)

