Poland - Factors to Watch on March 21
March 21, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, March 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PENSION REFORM

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk threatened to seek the support for his flagship pension reform from opposition parties after after his junior coalition partner, the rural-based Peasants’ Party (PSL), refused to back it.

SHALE GAS

Polish Geological Institute to publish an estimated amount of Poland’s shale gas deposits.

BOND TENDER

Poland will offer 1.0-2.5 billion zlotys worth of bonds maturing in October 2021. Results expected at 1100.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

