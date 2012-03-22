FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia Siemens to cut over 620 jobs in Finland
March 22, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 6 years

Nokia Siemens to cut over 620 jobs in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 22 (Reuters) - Nokia Siemens Networks said it will cut 624 jobs in Finland, half of its previous estimate, although it kept its target of eliminating 17,000 jobs worldwide to make the network equipment business more profitable.

The company, formed by Nokia and Siemens in 2007, said in November that it wants to cut around 17,000 jobs, almost a quarter of the group’s workforce.

The company faces strong pricing competition from Chinese rivals and Sweden’s Ericsson, and has said it wants to focus on boosting its profitability rather than its market share.

It recently said it was outsourcing 240 jobs to Finnish IT services firm Tieto. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

