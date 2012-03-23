Poland - Factors to Watch on March 23

WARSAW, March 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

T-BILLS SUPPLY

Poland to provide details about its Monday tender of 52-week treasury bills. (1400)

KGHM

The copper miner is close to reaching a deal with its workers to raise their average wage by 2.1 percent, writes Rzeczpospolita.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX