UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on March 23

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, March 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania’s centrist coalition government holds meeting at 0730 GMT.

ROMANIA HAS SOME LIMITED ROOM TO EASE AUSTERITY-IMF

Romania’s centrist coalition government has some limited room to ease austerity by raising public sector wages or cutting a minor tax while still maintaining its fiscal deficit target, the IMF’s mission chief said on Thursday.

ROMANIA SELLS 1 BLN LEI IN 5-YR TBONDS

Romania sold a planned 1 billion lei ($301.57 million) in 5-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.16 percent, from 6.29 percent at a previous March 15 tender, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS

Corporate conversions of Czech crown profits and a split in Poland’s coalition government drew investors’ attention on Thursday as markets fell across central and eastern Europe after a bearish set of data from Germany and the broader euro zone.

ECONOMIC GROWTH

Romania’s economy is expected to grow 1.7 percent this year, according to the national forecast committee.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

The government expects growth of 1.5-2 percent for the whole of 2012.

POWER HOLDING

Romania has merged state-owned lignite-fired power producers Turceni, Rovinari and Craiova with the national lignite company SNLO, creating an integrated holding, part of wider reforms in the energy sector, the economy ministry said. Power holding Oltenia will start operating from May.

BLACK SEA OIL EXPLORATION

Romania’s agency for mineral resources approved a concession agreement for oil exploration of a 1,000 square kilometers offshore block in the Black Sea with the local unit of Canada’s Sterling Resources.

Sterling will take 40 percent in the Muridava exploration concession, with UK’s Melrose Resources holding another 40 percent, and Romanian Petromar Resources another 20 percent.

Agerpres

BRD

Romania’s second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale, holds general shareholders meeting on April 26.

Shareholders will vote on a proposal of the managing board to name Alexandre Maymat as new CEO of the bank as of May 1. Maymat will replace Guy Poupet as chairman and CEO, the company said in a statement.

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------