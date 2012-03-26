Italian stocks - Factors to watch on March 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY DEBT

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti believes that the bigger the lending capacity of the euro zone’s bailout funds, the better, though the scheme must also be realistic, Japan’s Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

Italy’s biggest labour union threatened on Saturday to step up strikes to protest against plans to open up the job market that the government says will encourage investment but critics say will fail to boost employment and the economy.

Monti opted on Friday not to rush a heavily contested labour reform through parliament after running into strong resistance from unions and a key ally supporting his government.

Monti expressed concern about Spain’s public finances on Saturday and said it would not take much to reignite the euro zone debt crisis and revive the risk of it spreading to Italy.

The Treasury said on Friday that more than 83 percent of orders for the new 2016 inflation-linked BTP bond aimed at retail investors it sold last week were worth less than 50,000 euros each.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The top investor in the bank said on Saturday it had sold an 8.2 percent stake in Italy’s No.3 lender, raising around 339 million euros and boosting chances of keeping creditors at bay.

The Aleotti family may consider raising its 4 percent stake in the bank in the future, but such a move has not been planned, entrepreneur Lucia Aleotti was quoted as saying in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday. * Monte dei Paschi has mandated Mediobanca to assess possible buyers for 122 branches of its Biverbanca unit, Corriere della Sera said on Monday, citing Popolare Vicenza, UBI, Veneto Banca and Banca Carige as interested parties.

FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN

Impairment tests on Fondiaria-SAI could value the insurer 3-3.5 euros a share, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. A final assessment will b e ready early this week to allow a Premafin board on March 30 to set the price of a capital increase based also on the insurer’s valuation.

Premafin would like Fondiaria-SAI shares to be valued 4 euros each while Unipol believes a price of 1.5 euros is more realistic, La Stampa reported quoting financial sources.

Fondiaria’s board meets on Monday to approve 2011 results following requests for clarifications from market regulator Consob and shareholder Amber Capital.

A2A

Management Board Chairman Giuseppe Sala told Saturday’s Corriere della Sera that municipality shareholders should consider cutting their stake in the utility below 51 percent to bring in other institutional shareholders such as foundations and allow it to grow.

GENERALI

The insurer is set to introduce age limits for its top management and board members, several newspapers reported on Saturday.

* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, CAIRO

Telecom Italia Media could sell around 25 percent of its capital, with Cairo Communication mentioned as a possible partner for the owner of the La7 television channel, Corriere economia said on Monday.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Alberto Cappellini, chief executive of the directory publisher which he recently steered through a key debt restructuring deal, died on Saturday at the age of 52 after a heart attack during a bicycle ride.

* SAFILO

The company iss et to buy Polaroid Eyewear by the end of the month, La Repubblica said in its Affari e Finanza section.

* RICHARD GINORI

Trading in shares and warrants is suspended pending a statement, Borsa Italiana said on its website on Monday.

