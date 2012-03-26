UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on March 26

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, March 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

MONEY SUPPLY

Romania’s central bank is expected to release money supply data for February.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania’s finance ministry tenders 300 million lei ($91.02 million) in six-month treasury bills.

FOUR FOREIGN FIRMS BID FOR ROMANIAN COPPER MINE

Romania received four bids for its biggest copper mine, Cupru Min Abrud, and will sell the company in an auction on March 26, the economy ministry said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

Emerging European currencies inched higher to the euro on Friday, recovering earlier losses as the single currency also bounced back, while Hungarian debt yields were at two-month highs after Budapest said it could tap foreign markets before securing a financial aid deal.

TRANSELECTRICA

Investors have bid 47.7 percent of the offer of a 15 percent stake listing in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica . The offer started on March 14 and runs until March 27. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

BRD

Romania’s second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale, plans to sell bonds worth a total 3 billion euros ($3.98 billion) with maturities of up to 10 years by 2015. Ziarul Financiar, Page 6

