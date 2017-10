LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia, has mandated BNP Paribas, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Societe Generale CIB, and UniCredit to arrange a series of investor meetings in Europe starting this week, a lead on the deal told IFR on Monday.

A capital market transaction may follow, subject to market conditions, the lead added.

Slovenia is rated A2 outlook Negative/A+ outlook Negative/A outlook Negative, by Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch respectively.