UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on March 27

BUCHAREST, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania’s centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting from 0630 GMT.

* The government plans to approve a decree to convert into shares a debt that state-owned railway company CFR has to the state budget.

ROMANIA RUNS JAN/FEB BUDGET DEFICIT OF 0.4 PCT/GDP

Romania ran a budget deficit of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product in January and February, the finance ministry said on Monday.

ROMANIA SELLS 300 MLN LEI IN 6-MO T-BILLS

Romania sold a planned 300 million lei ($91 million) in six-month treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 5.06 percent, from 5.22 percent at a previous Feb. 27 tender, central bank data showed.

TABLE-ROMANIA M3 MONEY SUPPLY UP 0.5 M/M IN FEBRUARY

ROMANIA SELLS COPPER MINE TO CANADIAN GROUP

Romania sold its biggest copper mine, Cupru Min Abrud, to Canada’s Roman Copper Corp. for 200.8 million euros ($266 million) in a step forward for a long-delayed privatisation programme, the economy ministry said on Friday.

TRANSELECTRICA

Investors have so far bid 55.21 percent of the offer of a 15 percent stake listing in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica. The offer started on March 14 and runs until today, March 27. Ziarul Financiar, Page 4

MOODY‘S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON HIDROELECTRICA TO NEGATIVE

CEE MARKETS

The zloty led gains in central Europe on Monday after strong retail data boosted the case for higher Polish interest rates, while a rise in German business confidence eased nerves over the region’s slowdown and bucked up currencies and stocks.

RETAIL

Retailer Cora plans to invest 120 million euros ($159.91 million) this year in Romania. Half of the money will go into opening three new stores and the rest into buying land for ore development. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

RAIFFEISEN BANK

Raiffeisen Bank recorded a net profit of 96 million euros in 2011 in Romania, up 16 percent from 2010.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 6

LOCAL TAXES

The government may approve a plan to raise local property taxes by 16.05 percent from next year, indexing taxes to inflation of the past three years.

Evenimentul Zilei, Page 8

