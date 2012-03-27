FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bollore to raise its stake in Vivendi - report
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 27, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 6 years ago

Bollore to raise its stake in Vivendi - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - French investment group Bollore is set to increase its stake in Vivendi further but has no intention of playing a role in the group’s governance, financial daily Les Echos reported.

Chief Executive Vincent Bollore last week said he would hold 3.5 to 4 percent of the media and telecoms group, above the 3 percent expected on completion of a deal with Vivendi, hinting he was to buy more shares in the group, the newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In December, Bollore sold free TV channels Direct 8 and Direct Star to Vivendi’s Canal+ pay-TV unit for 22.4 million Vivendi shares, in addition to the 13.6 million it already owned. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.