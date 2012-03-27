Russia defines USD bond's size, refines guidance

LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Russia’s triple-tranche 144a/Reg S bond will be composed of a USD2bn five-year tranche, a USD2bn ten-year tranche and a USD3bn 30-year tranche, according to a source.

Reports were heard in the market this afternoon that the book was worth more than USD18bn across all three tranches.

Early price guidance for the five-year has been refined to UST+230-235bp from an early indication in the UST+235bp area. The ten-year will price in a UST+240-245bp range, tighter than early guidance in the UST+245bp area, while the thirty year target is in the UST+250-255bp range, from the original guidance of UST+255bp area.

The deal is expected to price Wednesday via BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Troika Dialog and VTB Capital.