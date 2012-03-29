Poland - Factors to Watch on March 29

WARSAW, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKN

Poland’s largest oil refiner said it would not pay out a dividend and retain all of its 2011 profit, the company said in a statement. PKN last paid its shareholders a dividend from its 2007 earnings.

PENSION DEAL

The Polish ruling coalition agreed to go ahead with Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s flagship austerity project - raising the retirement age of all Poles to 67, from 65 for men and 60 for women now.

PARTY SUPPORT

If elections were held this upcoming weekend, the ruling Civic Platform could count on 29 percent of the votes, while the main opposition party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) on 24 percent, Superexpress daily reported on the basis on a Homo Homini survey.

The Palikot Movement would get 12 percent, PO’s coalition partner Peasants’ Party (PSL) 11 percent, and the leftist SLD 10 percent.

CZECH INVESTMENT

Czech investor Zdenek Bakala’s BXR Group and its BXR Partners unit in Poland may be looking at three investments in Poland worth 100-300 million euros, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

CIA PRISONS REPORTS

Human rights campaigners welcomed on Wednesday a report that prosecutors had charged the former head of Poland’s intelligence service for helping set up CIA prisons for al Qaeda suspects in the country at the height of the U.S.-led “war on terror.”

Daily Gazeta Wyborcza, a leading Polish newspaper, said on Tuesday that Zbigniew Siemiatkowski was charged as part of a classified investigation into the matter launched in 2008.

PGNiG

Polish gas monopoly PGNiG wants to cut costs by up to 35 percent thanks to a joint purchase scheme for the whole group, the state-controlled company said on Wednesday.

