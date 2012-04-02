Poland - Factors to Watch on April 2

WARSAW, April 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT +2 hours):

PMI

Poland’s manufacturing sector PMI data is due at 0700 GMT. Analysts expect business conditions to have worsened in March, with the PMI falling to 49.65 points and indicating the sector is contracting.

REFERENDUM

Poland’s parliament rejected the opposition’s proposal to hold a nation-wide referendum on whether to raise the retirement age.

DEBT

Poland’s public debt stood at 53.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2011 under Polish methodology, a touch better than previously expected, daily Parkiet reported on Saturday, without giving any sources.

UTILITIES

Seven bidders have offered to build Elektrownia Polnoc, a 12 billion to 15 billion zloty ($3.9-$4.8 billion) coal-fired power plant in the north of Poland, the would-be plant said on its website on Friday.

PGE

French nuclear reactor builder Areva eyes cooperation with Poland’s top utility PGE on local renewal energy projects, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported, quoting Areva official Ruben Lazo.

PBG

Polish builder PBG eyes a possible sale of its housing unit PBG Dom, daily Parkiet reported, quoting PBG spokeswoman Kinga Banaszak-Filipiak.

ASSECO

Polish software maker Asseco Poland may prolong its call for shares at its local rival Sygnity by two weeks to April 10, daily Parkiet reported.

