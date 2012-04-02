FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Telecom says chief executive Daweesh resigns
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 2, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 6 years ago

Saudi Telecom says chief executive Daweesh resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the kingdom’s largest telecom operator, said on Monday it had accepted the resignation of its chief executive, Saud al-Daweesh.

STC said Daweesh had tendered his resignation on 10 January and that the board had accepted it on Monday, in a statement posted on the website of the Saudi bourse. It did not immediately name a successor.

The statement did not give a reason for Daweesh’s resignation, but it praised him for helping boost the operator’s business to 160 million customers worldwide. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Amran Abocar)

