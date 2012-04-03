FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 3
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 6 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKN ORLEN

Poland’s top refiner PKN Orlen plans to increase its shale gas exploration efforts in Poland and drill up to six vertical wells and two horizontal wells this year, the company’s chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATES

Polish central bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) starts its two-day interest rate sitting. The Council will announce its decision on Wednesday and analysts polled by Reuters are unanimous the MPC will leave the key rate flat at 4.50 percent.

PARLIAMENTARY MAJORITY

Two members of Parliament from the ruling centrist Civic Platform decided to join the anti-clerical and socially liberal Palikot Movement, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported. If the transfer is confirmed, it will mean that the majority of the ruling coalition will shrink to just 231 deputies out of the total 460.

ENERGA

Poland’s utility Energa plans to float its subsidiary grid operator Energa-Operator, Energa’s chief executive Miroslaw Bielinski told the Parkiet daily.

Bielinski also told the Rzeczpospolita daily that Energa plans to build a 900 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant in the Polish city of Grudziadz, with the first 450 MW block of the plant ready by 2016.

SWITCH TENDER

The finance ministry will announce supply details for the Thursday’s switch tender at 1300 GMT.

POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL, MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA PBG

The three builders are among seven bidders seeking to build a 12 billion to 15 billion zlotys ($3.9-4.8 billion) coal-fired plant in the north of Poland.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.