UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on April 3

BUCHAREST, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

PPI

The National Statistics Board will release producer prices data for February at 0700 GMT.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania’s centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting at 0630 GMT.

ROMANIA YIELDS EDGE DOWN AT TENDER TO SELL 2-YR TBONDS

Romania sold a planned 750 million lei ($227.68 million) in two-year treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 5.60 percent against 5.99 percent at a previous March 5 tender, central bank data showed.

ROMANIA FX RESERVES RISE TO 34.6 BLN EUROS IN MARCH

The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, rose by 1.2 billion euros ($1.60 billion) on the month to 34.6 billion euros at the end of March, central bank data showed on Monday.

FACTBOX-KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN ROMANIA

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies rose on Monday, underpinned by unexpectedly strong purchasing managers’ surveys, but Hungary’s forint retreated in late trade after President Pal Schmitt resigned following a plagiarism scandal.

OPINION POLL

The ruling Democrat-Liberals (PDL) would get 18.6 percent of votes in an election, while the opposition alliance made of Social Democrats and Liberals (USL) would garner 48.4 percent, a survey by IMAS pollster showed.

The People’s Party (PPDD) founded by media tycoon Dan Diaconescu would get 16.6 percent in an election according to the poll. The poll was conducted between March 7 and 13.

Adevarul, Page 7

HIDROELECTRICA

A consortium made of BRD, Citigroup, Societe Generale and Intercapital Invest will act as underwriter for the sale of a 10 percent stake in hydro power company Hidroelectrica planned for later this year. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1,4

BRD

Romania’s second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale, took a loan worth 30 million euros ($39.90 million) from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development that will be used to finance energy efficiency projects. Ziarul Financiar, Page 6

DACIA

Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault, plans to launch a new car at the end of the year, a company official said. The car will be called X67. Adevarul, Page 12

