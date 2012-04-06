FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 6
#Credit Markets
April 6, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 6 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MARKET

The Warsaw bourse is closed ahead of Easter.

LOTOS

The refiner expects its operating profit this year to reach 1.026 billion zlotys, writes Parkiet, citing a person close to the company.

EM&F

One of the retailer’s main shareholders, Pioneer Pekao Investment Management, believes the price offered by Czech fund Penta investments was too low, writes Puls Biznesu.

FX RESERVES

Poland’s central bank releases FX reserves data for March. (1200).

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

