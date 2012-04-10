FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2012 / 8:15 AM / in 6 years

REUTERS WORLD NEWS OUTLOOK

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some of the main world news events expected in the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.

- - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 10 ** BOCA RATON, FL - U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the tax code and the economy at Florida Atlantic University (2000).

TOKYO - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Japan (to April 11) and meets Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

DAMASCUS - Deadline for Syrian government to partly implement peace plan of Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League special envoy to Syria. ** YAYLADAGI, Turkey - International mediator Kofi Annan will visit a camp for Syrian refugees in Turkey en route for talks with senior officials in Iran. ** BEIJING - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan meets with Chinese President Hu Jintao and Vice President Xi Jinping. ** ANKARA - Turkish President Abdullah Gul meets Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah. A news conference to follow (0930). ** MAKATI CITY, Philippines - The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani visits Philippines (to April 11) and meets President Benigno Aquino.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen meets the Chairman of the Tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Herzegovina, Bakir Izetbegovic.

MOSCOW - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

PRAGUE - Czech ruling coalition parties meet to discuss whether the government should continue in its present form.

- - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting (to April 12).

TEHRAN - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan visits Iran for talks with senior officials on Syria.

SOUTH KOREA - Parliamentary elections.

TOKYO - Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa to visit Japan (to April 13).

PARIS - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin and Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse to present the government’s multi-year budget plans to the Senate (1400). ** NEW YORK - U.N. Security Council meets on developments in the disputed Abyei region bordering Sudan and South Sudan (1500). ** WARSAW - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to meet Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

BEIJING - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visits China (to April 11).

HAVANA - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits Cuba and meets President Raul Castro.

PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special party conference.

- - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

ISLAMABAD - Rajiv Shah, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Aid, visits Pakistan (to April 13). ** WASHINGTON - International Monetary Fund and World Bank, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers a speech on global financial instabilities.

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits Haiti and meets his counterpart, Michel Josep Martelly.

- - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special parliamentary session during which new leader Kim Jong-un is expected to be given a top title that consolidates his grip on power.

- - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

ISTANBUL - Iran and six world powers expected to meet for a round of talks over Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme.

CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to April 15).

- - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 16

WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development) Committee of the Whole.

EAST TIMOR - Presidential election (SECOND ROUND).

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - World Economic Forum on Latin America 2012 (to Apr. 18).

- - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 17 ** BRUSSELS - European Parliament Plenary Session (to April 20). ** MANILA - ASEAN Senior Economic Officials Meeting (SEOM) (to April 21). ** LIBREVILLE - 9th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Information Ministers Conference (to April 20).

