WARSAW, April 10 (Reuters) - Polish utility Enea plans to pay out 106.6 million zlotys ($33.24 million) as dividend from its 2011 net profit, the company said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled company said it wanted to use the rest of last year’s unconsolidated net profit of 358 million zlotys for investments. ($1 = 3.2066 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Erica Billingham)