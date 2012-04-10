Med Crude-Urals under pressure as Russia boosts exports

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia puzzled European oil traders on Tuesday by adding five cargoes to its April loading programme in a move that is likely to add downward pressure on prices in a market already oversupplied by the world's top crude producer. A loading schedule obtained by Reuters showed Russian companies will export five cargoes from the Polish port of Gdansk, which had initially been absent from April loading schedules after the launch of the new Baltic export outlet of Ust-Luga last month. The loading schedule by the pipeline monopoly showed companies Lukoil, Bashneft and TNK-BP will be exporting an additional 0.48 million tonnes from Gdansk. "The big question is where this additional oil will come from. Is everything OK in Ust-Luga; what's going to happen to supplies along the Druzhba pipeline?" one trader said, when asked about implications of the additional schedule from Gdansk. Ust-Luga had faced multiple delays before its launch, which has led to substantial cuts in Russian deliveries along the Druzhba pipeline to Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic. Some traders said they believed additional crude supplies for Gdansk were found due to lower levels of processing by Russian refineries as they delay the end of maintenance season. The additional cargoes will worsen the sentiment around the Russian grade, which has been already trading near 11-month lows in the past month. "The market, especially the Mediterranean, is awash with crude. Vitol is believed to have a number of unsold prompt Suez cargoes," one trader with a Russian house said. There was no activity in the Platts public window, traders said, pegging Urals prices in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $2.50-$2.60 per barrel, according to one trader. Exports of Iraqi Kirkuk have effectively stopped since Saturday when pipeline and terminal maintenance meant operations were closed, shipping and trading sources said. The maintenance is expected to end on April 15. Delays are unlikely to have a major supporting impact on Urals in any event. "There is enough length in the market", one trader said. Iraqi official selling prices are expected to emerge on Thursday, said a regular lifter. In tender news, Rosneft is expected to award a tender on Wednesday for a Urals cargo loading April 26-27 from Ust-Luga. Rosneft also closed a tender for a 700,000 barrel Sokol cargo loading June 9-19. In sweet crude grades, Azeri Light loading programme for May showed a cut in deliveries to 20 million barrels, down around 2 million barrels from April. April loading cargoes of Libyan crude largely sold out, said a trader, and some lifters have started receiving their May loading dates. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by)