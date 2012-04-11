Italian stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

* DUCATI

Private equity fund Investindustrial hopes to close talks to sell motorcycle maker Ducati next week, reports Corriere della Sera. Volkswagen’s Audi unit is reported to be leading the pack of possible buyers.

*UNICREDIT

The nonprofit foundations with stakes in Unicredit are meeting Wednesday to discuss candidates for the bank’s board, which much be submitted soon, La Stampa reports. On Thursday, the foundations will meet with the bank’s other shareholders to discuss board candidates.

*RCS MEDIAGROUP

Italian holding company Edizione Holding’s 5.1 percent stake in RCS Mediagroup is not for sale, a person familiar with the situation said. Edizione Holding belongs to the Benetton family. RCS shareholder Giuseppe Rotelli has built up a 16.5 percent stake in the publisher and the market is eyeing his next move to see if he buys up more stock.

ENEL

The Italian electricity utility said it sold a five-year contract selling up to 14.4 billion euros in client credits each year to Intesa Sanpaolo and Credit Agricole. The agreement enables Enel to cash in on the credits immediately.

ENI

The Italian oil and gas company said it is cooperating with U.S. authorities into a problem of oil contracts in Libya.

