REUTERS WORLD NEWS OUTLOOK

Following are some of the main world news events expected in the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.

- - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 12 ** KUALA LUMPUR - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Malaysia (to April 13) and meets with his counterpart Najib Razak. ** WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. ** UNITED NATIONS - International mediator Kofi Annan is due to brief the U.N. Security Council on developments in Syria (1400).

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to meet Saudi Defense Minister Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz.

ISLAMABAD - Rajiv Shah, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Aid, visits Pakistan (to April 13). ** GENEVA - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to hold news conference (1330). ** TOKYO - Palestinian President Mahmound Abbas to visit Japan (to April 15).

WASHINGTON - International Monetary Fund and World Bank, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers a speech on global financial instabilities. ** ANKARA - Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Turkish President Abdullah Gul (0900) and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (1500).

WARSAW - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to meet Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits Haiti and meets his counterpart, Michel Josep Martelly. ** RIYADH - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia. ** HELSINKI - Serbia’s Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic to visit Finland and meets with Foreign Minister Erkki Tuomioja and Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade Alexander Stubb.

- - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

YANGON - British Prime Minister David Cameron will meet Myanmar’s pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on “Reflections on the Crisis and the Policy Response” before the Russell Sage Foundation/Century Foundation Conference on “Rethinking Finance.” (1700). ** ROME - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and Prime Minister Mario Monti attend civil protection general meeting (1400). ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi and Indian Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna. ** NEW DELHI - Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma meets Pakistani Trade Minister Makhdoom Amin Faheem to officially open a second border gate in Wagah, in India’s northwest.

PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special parliamentary session during which new leader Kim Jong-un is expected to be given a top title that consolidates his grip on power.

- - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

ISTANBUL - Iran and six world powers expected to meet for a round of talks over Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme.

CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to April 15).

- - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

BEIJING - Tunisian Foreign Minister Rafik Abdessalem to visit China (to April 18).

- - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 16

WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development) Committee of the Whole.

BRUSSELS - EU Council President Van Rompuy to meet U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon (1230).

EAST TIMOR - Presidential election (SECOND ROUND).

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - World Economic Forum on Latin America 2012 (to Apr. 18).

BRASILIA - U.S.-Brazil Global Partnership Dialogue. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to attend.

- - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

BRUSSELS - European Parliament Plenary Session (to April 20).

AMSTERDAM - Turkish President Abdullah Gul to visit Netherlands (to April 19).

BEIJING - Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to visit China.

MANILA - ASEAN Senior Economic Officials Meeting (SEOM) (to April 21).

LIBREVILLE - 9th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Information Ministers Conference (to April 20).

- - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - B20 & G20 conference on Anti-Corruption (to Apr. 19).

BRUSSELS - Meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) (to April 19).

WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four) Ninety-ninth Meeting of the Deputies (1300).

- - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 19 ** WASHINGTON - G20 Meeting of Deputy Ministers of Finance (to April 20). ** WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four) Eighty-seventh meeting of ministers and governors (2030). ** PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - G20 trade ministers meeting (to April 20). ** WASHINGTON - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news conference (1245).